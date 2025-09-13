There have been times when it felt as though Shane Owen was carrying Fife Flyers on his back as he stonewalled the top forwards, and kept his team in games.

That load will now be shared with summer signing Christian Purboo, giving the club arguably its strongest netminding pairing for a number of seasons. Both saw ice time in the pre-season challenge games against Dundee Stars, with Purboo taking the ‘MoM’ award in Sunday’s 3-2 penalty shoot out loss.

“My first game was a lot of fun,” he said. “It was pretty intense against Dundee for a first experience - it felt more physical - and the fans were fantastic and so invested in the game. That was great to see.”

Purboo came to Flyers after combining his studies while playing at Queens University,. Ontario, where hes was a fourth year film and media student - film is one of his of passions.

Christian Purboo pictured at a midweek training session (Pic: Derek Young)

“We worked behind the camera, looking at the history of film, studying media and news, analysing it,” he said. “I’ve watched a lot of films to see how different directors make their decisions - it’s cool. I always loved movies s a kid, and I might do something like that ion the future and look at business opportunities.”

Purboo had planned to continue his studies at the University of St Andrews while playing hockey here, but with classes and practices clashing, but that is on hold as the season gets underway.

He isn’t the first goalie to combine academia and hockey - Kevin Regan carried his textbooks on road trips as he studied for his MBA at Abertay University in Dundee, and went on to do his Masters dissertation - but hockey will come first for the autumn into winter.

Purboo’s hockey CV includes a stand out season which saw him named 2024/25 USports (OUA East) Goaltender of the year and voted onto the First All-star team.

The artwork on the back of Christian Purboo's helmet (Pic: Derek Young)

Prior to uni, he spent three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) splitting his time between North Bay Battalion and Sudbury Wolves.

With the UK always on his radar, - he has a British passport and family in England - he came to Fife and stepped into a room full of new faces, although he flew in with defenceman Ryan Nicholson who is now his room-mate.

“I’ve settled in really well,” he said, “The guys are all excellent, and the first day we just gelled., There was great chemistry, and at the first game we looked like a team that had been together for a month. Everyone has been fantastic.

“It’s a very strong dressing-room, and we have the same interests such as golf, and the same views on what we want to achieve.”

Hockey was just one sport on the radar of Purboo as a youngster - football, basketball and gymnastics were also enjoyed. He opted to stick with life on ice, and while his brother Cole played as a forward, Purboo opted to don the catching glove.

“There was a try out for the team when I must have been eight or nine, I played and then went in the nets, and loved it - I just had to convince my parents the week before I wanted to continue in goal!”

He admits netminders are different - they have their own routines and pressures to deal with on the ice, and on the bench when they are the back-up. The notion they simply open and shut the gate is far removed from what actually goes on. Their match night may be a watching brief, but one where they may have to jump in with no advance notice.

“Between periods I will stretch and make sure I am hydrated,” he said. “On the bench I watch the game and the opposition to see how they play - what approach the forwards take, and try to pick out the top guys, how they shoot. It’s good to process so you are ready to jump in if called on.”

And the individuality of a netminder extends to the artwork on his helmet. Look closely and amid motivational statements such as ‘do it for the people that want to see you fail’ and ‘be legendary’ you’ll find the name of his family members too.

It’s something he started while icing with North Bay Battalion.

“Everyone gets to see it, and I look at it too - it’s for me.”