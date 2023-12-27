Fife Flyers’ netminder injury worry ahead of crucial Ne’er showdowns with Glasgow Clan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He left the ice late in Saturday’s loss to Belfast Giants, and didn’t figure in the Boxing Day defeat at the hands of Dundee Stars which he watched from the team bench - and he is a doubt for the double header against Clan. Flyers heads to Braehead on Saturday for a showdown which is rapidly moving towards a full house, with the return at Fife Ice Arena on Hogmanay (face off 5:00pm).

Andy Little stepped straight into the action for overtime and then penalty shots against Giants - saving two of the strikes - and was between the pipes for Tuesday’s 4-02 loss against Stars. Clubs can bring in emergency netminder cover but the timing of Owen’s injury has brought delays to the process.

Tom Coolen, head coach, who hopes Owen will return within two weeks, possibly earlier, said: “Businesses are closed at this time of year, so if we want to bring someone in there is nowhere to push it through. That hurts us. We have to wait until they are back.”

Shane Owen is sidelined through injury (Pic: Derek Young)

Coolen is already working to bring in a new defenceman who is expected here at the start of January, and is also angling for a forward to replace Anthon Erikkson, who quit the club and flew home - someone to kick-start Flyers’ offensive firepower.

The team has dropped to last place and has won just one of its last ten Elite League games as it battles the impact of injuries on a limited bench depth.

And while fans have warmed to the team’s work ethic and gutsiness, there is concert as the losses stack up and teams above Flyers all have games in hand as the season turned towards the race for play-off spots.

Flyers are in the middle of a busy festive schedule - they were in Dundee on Wednesday evening - and have to steady the ship. The return from injury of influential forward Collin Shirley would be a huge boost, but defenceman Stephen Desrocher is out with a broken finger until the start of the year.

Coolen summed it up: “Too few guys playing too many minutes” and added: “There are lots of games to play and we just have to get through this tough time. We are competitive, we have gone close with players out - we need everyone back and healthy. We are not far away - we just need to tweak it.”

One of his priorities is getting the powerplay firing once more after it drew a blank at critical moments in the defeats to Belfast and Dundee.

“We need to score on our powerplay,” he said. “Two nights in a row where if we got something going and scored then we could have gone on to win both games.

