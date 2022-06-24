Fife Flyers: Netminder Little signs up for new season

Fife Flyers netminder Andy Little. (Pic; Derek Young)

It will mark Little’s fourth season with the Kirkcaldy club after he joined back in 2017.

The 24-year-old from Paisley learned his trade between the pipes with the Kilmarnock Storm and Solway Sharks before making the move east to play with Fife Falcons U20s side and the Kirkcaldy Kestrels before making the move up to the Flyers.

He said: “I am excited to be back for another season with the Flyers.

"I can’t wait to get back on the ice with the boys in a couple months and get the new season underway.

Fife Flyers head coach and GM Todd Dutiaume welcomed Little back, saying: “Andrew has one of the toughest positions in sport.

"It can be a thankless job at times, but the position is crucial, nonetheless.

“I’ve worked with Andy for a number of years now and he is well liked by all of his team-mates.

“What is not known is how much he does for the club, juniors and community behind the scenes.

"I count myself as lucky to have Andy as part of our team.”

Little is the fourth signing of a busy week at the Fife Ice Arena, following on from Reece Cochrane, Scott Jamieson and James Spence all committing themselves to the club.