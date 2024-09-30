Fife Flyers netminding shake-up with new import and local kid added to roster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Flyers have added a new import netminder to their roster following the release of Brython Preece.

The Welshman was cut from the squad at the end of last week, and his place has gone to Latvian goalie ,Jānis Voris. Flyers have also confirmed that Cameron Kenny, who stepped in at the weekend, will be the home grown back-up goalie. The 17-year old steps up from Kirkcaldy Kestrels.

The moves come after a tricky start to the campaign for Tom Coolen’s new-look roster.

Preece, a product of Cardiff Devils junior development programme, was one of a clutch of summer signings. He joined Flyers from NIHL outfit Berkshire Bees - a move that brought him back to the Elite League following a previous stint with Dundee Stars where he understudied former Fife netminder, Adam Morrison, icing in 17 games in 2021-22 and 13 the following season.

Brython Preece was released by Flyers last week (Pic: Derek Young)

Preece also spent two seasons with the Ontario Hockey Academy at under-18 level. He made his EIHL debut in 2017-18 with six games for Coventry Blaze before going on to be part of Stars’ organisation for three seasons.

Flyers’ new import back-up is 24 years of age and was Latvia’s award winning World Junior U18/U20 goalie in 2017/18 and 2019/20. He has most recently played in the Erste Liga with DVTK Jegesmedvék.

Coolen said of the changes: “I felt that we needed to add an experienced player to our goaltending depth in Jānis Voris, while also giving an upcoming young local in Cam Kenny the opportunity to face quality shooters on a daily basis. Both these players support our starter Shane Owen over the long haul.”

He will ice as soon as his paperwork is processed.