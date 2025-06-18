Fife Flyers’ new British forward hailed as ‘talented and hard nosed’

Fife Flyers Ice Hockey Club have unveiled the first new player on their roster for the 2025-26 season and, significantly, it is a British skater.

London born forward Mason Alderson has joined the team on the back of a two-year, two-way deal with Solway Sharks in the NIHL and Belfast Giants in the EIHL.

The 23-year old is the first new signing unveiled by new head coach Jamie Russell, and comes hot on the heels of confirmation of the return of netminder Shane Owen.

Alderson iced twice against Flyers in five Giants’ appearances last season, and his arrival in the Kingdom will give fans renewed hope of greater strength in depth - a major issue that has hampered the team in recent seasons as it struggled to attract home based players.

Mason Alderson in action against his new team, Fife Flyers (Pic: William Cherry/Presseye)

Max Birbraer, Flyers’ president and GM, said: “When we heard Mason was still available we made an immediate move. It’s absolutely vital for us to start building a core of British players and re-establishing ourselves as a balanced group. Mason is a young, talented, hard nosed player who is an absolute pain in the opposition's back side. He fits our team template perfectly.”

Last season Alderson registered more than a point per game with Sharks, logging 21 goals and 28 assists in 43 appearances.

His junior career was split across Romford, Guildford and Chelmsford before he headed stateside and joined the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) side Islanders Hockey Club ahead of the 2018/19 season. From there he also went on to represent Berwick Academy, Hoosac School, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights, and Castleton University before returning to the UK for the the 2023/24 season which also saw him lace up with Giants..

He has also represented Great Britain at U18 and U20 level, and in 2018 was part of the under-18 Championship Division II Group A winning side during the International Ice Hockey Federation World tournament in Estonia, where he led the team in scoring with six goals and three assists across five games. He was also voted the tournament's best forward and in turn was named captain for Great Britain at the 2019 IIHF World U18 Championship Division I Group B tournament in Hungary.

On signing with Flyers, Alderson added: “From what I’ve heard, it’s a great organisation with a passionate fan base and a rich hockey history. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and coaches.”