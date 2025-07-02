Fife Flyers: new British signing underlines commitment to add depth to roster

Fife Flyers bid to strengthen its roster of home based players to give the squad the depth it has badly lacked in recent seasons took another step forward this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defenceman Ethan Hadden became the third British player to be signed up for the 2025-26 campaign, and the move also marks a homecoming for the player.

Hadden returns to Fife after three years across the pond combining ice hockey with his studies in the ranks of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League and Atlantic Coast Academy 18U AAA Prep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He came through the ranks of Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club’s junior system - a link the club’s new owners have pledged to also strengthen.

Ethan Hadden is back in Fife as part of Flyers' new look team

Hadden also spent his final season in Scotland with Dundee Stars U16 where he was the second top scorer with 21 goals and 22 assists in 13 games.

As well as playing on the domestic front, the blue liner has represented Great Britain and Scotland at all levels. Most recently being selected to represent GB at the U20 IIHF World Championships Division 2 Group A in Croatia and winning silver with GB U18 IIHF Division 2 Group A in Italy.

Described as ‘a fantastic skater who moves well with the puck’ the addition of Ethan solidifies the Club’s commitment to nurturing local talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Birbraer, Flyers’ president and GM, said: “As we continue to build our Brit core, developing home grown talent is key for us. “Ethan is a talented young man who has natural ability and is ready to take the next step of becoming a solid player at senior level.”

Head coach Jamie Russell added: “Hadden is a smooth skating defenceman who has consistently impressed at every GB level. “He has the potential to be a top British defenceman in this league. He will be a great addition to the lineup, and we will give him the opportunity to develop to his full potential.”

On signing with the Flyers Ethan said: “I’m looking forward to having a successful year with such an historic organisation. “Growing up in Fife, I am thrilled to be playing in my home town in front of the Fife fans in the Auld Barn. I can’t wait to get started.”