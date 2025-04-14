Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new company has been formed ahead of a take-over of Fife Flyers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes just a week after the club announced it had reached an agreement in principle with an as yet un-named party to run the ice hockey club after directors Tom Muir and Jack Wishart retired after 28 years at the helm.

Fife Flyers Ltd 2025 was registered at Companies House on April 12. It lists Thomas Dyer as sole director. The same address is given for Shamrock Ecosse, racehorse owners, of which is he also a director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood the new company will take on the club’s EIHL franchise rights as they are formally transferred from Fife Flyers Ltd - the company run by Mr Muir and Mr Wishart.

The new company was registered ahead of Fife Flyers' new owners being unveiled (Pic: Derek Young)

The big step for fans is the next one - the identity of the team’s new owners. That holds the key to the future direction of the team after a disastrous 2024-25 season saw Flyers come close to collapse, and finish a distant tenth in the Elite League.

The team posted just five wins in 54 league starts in a turbulent campaign which included the sacking of coach Tom Coolen, season ending injuries and several players quitting the club including the four Kazakh imports who couldn’t adapt to the UK game.

In February, Mr Muir and Mr Wishart announced they were standing down after running the team since 1996, sparking concern over the future. That was eased with the confirmation minutes after the last home game of the season of an agreement in principle with new owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, they said: “We are excited to share that an agreement in principle has been reached to secure the future of the Fife Flyers. As paperwork still needs to be completed, we are not in a position to announce the new owners details just yet, but we hope to do this soon.

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter for the club, with fresh leadership, new energy, and a shared vision for building on the proud legacy of the Flyers,” It said all parties “are committed to a bright and exciting future for hockey in Fife” and concluded: “The future is in motion. Let’s fly forward -together.”