Fife Flyers’ new digital fundraising partner to bring more fun fan interaction

Fife Flyers have announced a new business partnership ahead of the start of the 2025-26 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kirkcaldy club has appointed Edinburgh-based Club Competitions as its official Digital Fundraising Partner to bring new ideas to the interaction with supporters.

The company has worked with football clubs for over a decade, helping to tap into new revenue streams digitally, from website setup and payment processing to marketing and prize fulfillment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will work with Flyers to deliver a series of exclusive competitions, giveaways, and interactive fan engagement opportunities. Supporters will have the chance to win prizes, including signed merchandise, VIP experiences, and the chance to meet their favourite players.

Launching the new partnership are Gareth Chalmers (left) and Craig Brown (Pic: Fife Flyers)

Gareth Chalmers, Flyers’ chief operating officer, said: “We’re going to be implementing new ways to bring more fun fan interaction while supporting the club through increased revenues, and this partnership with Club Competitions is a fantastic step forward. Their creative approach will allow us to offer fun and rewarding experiences that reflect the passion and loyalty of the Flyers fanbase.”

Craig Brown, Club Competitions’ business development executive, added: “We’re thrilled to team up with such a historic and passionate club like Fife Flyers. Our mission is to help clubs grow their revenues and reward their fans in meaningful ways, and we can’t wait to launch our first campaigns with Flyers very soon.”

Fans can expect the first competition to launch ahead of the club’s’ pre-season fixtures against visiting Romanian side,e CSM Corona Brașov on Thursday, August 28 with a 7:30pm face-off, and again on Saturday 30th at 7:00pm.