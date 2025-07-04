Fife Flyers: new import unveiled, Q&A instant sell-out, fixtures release date revealed

Fife Flyers have looked west for their latest news signing as head coach Jamie Russell builds a completely new-look roster.

The club has snapped up forward Keaton Jameson from the ranks of Glasgow Clan - a player billed as a “work horse and true leader.”

He is the seventh confirmed signing of the summer, and joins new signing, defenceman Ryan Nicholson along with Jonas Emmerdahl, back for a sixth season, and netminder Shane Owen.

Jameson is the fourth new name on the roster with a host of others to follow as Flyers step up their team building for the new season.

Keaton Jameson in action for Glasgow Clan last season (Pic: Al Goold). Picture: Al Goold (www.algooldphoto.com)

The 27-year old came to the UK for the first time last season to lace up at Braehead after three seasons in the ECHL where he iced in 165 games with Fort Wayne Komets, Utah Grizzlies and Norfolk Admirals. During that time he logged 31 goals and 55 assists.

A native of Brandon, Manitoba, he played junior hockey with Southwest Cougars under-18s, and then Swan Valley Stampeders in the MJHL - Manitoba Junior Hockey League - before going on to the University of Manitoba from 2018-22.

Russell said: “Keaton is an honest, 200 foot player who thinks the game well. I am excited to welcome him to our organisation as he has experience in the EIHL”.

Jameson’s arrival underlines the pace of change blowing through the club since Max Birbraer took over.

The club’s president and GM said: “When we set out to build this team, one of the main objectives was to be a hard team to play against. Keaton is exactly that. Described by ex-teammates and coaches as a true workhorse and a leader, Keaton will log big minutes and play in various key situations.”

The move from west to east also gives Jameson a new challenge after logging his first year in UK ice hockey.

He said: “I’m very excited to be signing in Fife. The new ownership and coaching staff are committed to doing things the right way and are taking all the necessary steps to have a successful season.”

The signing comes as fans look ahead to the 2025-26 dropping on July 11, with news of pre-season challenge matches to follow as work starts on getting everyone into town later in August ahead of the puck drop.

Birbraer and Gareth Chalmers, chief operating officer, will also meet fans face to face at a Q&A event at The Bay Hotel, Kinghorn, on Friday, July 25 - the first staged by the club since 2020. Tickets were made available on Friday and quickly snapped up by fans, with the ‘sold out’ signs already in use.