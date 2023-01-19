The club’s new forward is set to go into the line-up for the visit of Coventry Blaze on Saturday night

The former Reading Royals frontman only arrived in Kirkcaldy last Friday after sorting out the visa issues which saw him travel 3000 miles back to Toronto and spend a week in the city pending a final decision.

The club handed him the #79 jersey for the warm-up against Glasgow Clan last weekend, but opted against icing him. Instead, he made his debut in the ultra-rare goal-less draw at Coventry on Sunday.

Kamerin Nault in the warmup for Flyers last weekend (Pic: Derek Young)

The club also hopes to have key forward Janne Kivilahti back in the line up after illness ruled him out of the trip to the Midlands - and, if that is the case, then the coaches will have to make a healthy scratch from the roster as they bid to secure only the club’s fourth win on home ice this season.

The weekend results, allied to a four-point weekend by Clan, pushed Flyers down into tenth spot in the EIHL.

Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, admits every game is in effect a play-off tie as the team battles to grab a spot in the top eight to make the post-season competition.

That means finding a winning streak, and taking points from the teams within the chasing pack, including success at Dundee Stars on Sunday.

He admits there is pressure on the team playing at home, but believes it can prevail.

“The team you see on the road plays a little more freely, and that’s not a reflection on the fans,” he said. “We took two points from the weekend - that could easily have been a home win and a loss in Coventry.

“Right now we will take the points home or away.”

Flyers have won one of their head to heads with Blaze, but have enjoyed decent success home and away against Stars - “it’s a place we seem to like playing at” - and Nault’s appearance will be welcomed by fans.

“He is creative and smart and added some physicality on Sunday which wasn’t there before.”

Flyers will stage their Pride game on Saturday when the team will wear specially designed tops against Blaze to emphasise that hockey is for everyone.

The club will be auctioning game-worn Pride shirts afterwards.

Fans can also enter a game-night raffle for their chance to win a blood-shirt

