Kamerin Nault’s hopes of a home debut this weekend have been put on hold while the issue is resolved.

The club followed the same procedure it has done for all import signings, and had welcomed the player to town while waiting on the green light.

But they were told on Thursday he had to return to North America and wait on his super-priority visa appointment.

Kamerin Nault joins Fife Flyers

Nault flew out first thing Friday morning, and the club hopes to have him back in town as soon as possible – hopefully by the in the middle of next week.

The process has been frustrating and costly – Flyers have forked out for extra flights and accommodation for the player while he is stuck in Toronto.

The 27-year old was signed from ECHL outfit Reading Royals, and his arrival saw the departure of Liam Blackburn in a one in, one out move – Blackburn has since been picked up by Manchester Storm.

Nault was delayed on arrival at at Edinburgh Airport, but allowed to proceed to Kirkcaldy where he met his new team-mates.

Hopes the issue would then be rubber-stamped in time to allow him to play against Sheffield Steelers this weekend were dashed with the news that the player had to cross the Atlantic again.

A statement from the club said: “Nault arrived in Scotland earlier this week with the hope of joining Fife Flyers in action this weekend. Unfortunately, upon his arrival, he was informed he must return to Canada.

“The club has provided accommodations for Kamerin in Toronto while he takes the necessary steps in the work visa application process

“We understand that many of our supporters are excited to see him in action, and may be disappointed that this will be delayed due to an unfortunate technicality.

“We are working closely with Kamerin to get him back as quickly and seamlessly as possible so he can join his teammates on the ice in Fife.”

Nault can play centre or wing, and comes to Fife after several seasons in the ECHL with loan spells into the AHL.

He cut his teeth with the Winnipeg Blues in the MJHL where he racked up some 76 points in four seasons, making the play-offs in each one.

He then joined Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the ECHL, where in 2020-21 team-mates included Flyers’ Shawn Cameron, whose season was ended through injury, and Sheffield forward Brendan Connolly who he could ice against if he is able to get across in time for the game.

Nault was also loaned out to AHL outfits, Manitoba Moose and Charlotte Checkers.

He made over 60 appearances with Rabbits before moving on to Reading Royals where he has iced in nine games this season.

