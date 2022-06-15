Fife Flyers: New two-year deal for top-rated netminder Shane Owen

The 32-year old Canadian is back in Kirkcaldy on a two-year deal, announced today.

Owen was of of the team’s stand-out performers in what was troubled 2021-22 campaign which saw the team slump to tenth, and last place.

He posted a 91.2% save percentage - performing better than some of the best goalies in the league, despite facing by far the most shots in the league last season at 2,111.

Shane Owen in action (Pic: Steve Gunn)

His performances also kept Fife alive in many games.

Owen first iced with the team in 2016-17, returning in 2018-19 and again last season.

The goalie said: “I am very excited to be back with the club for two more years. Fife has become my second home and I’m thrilled to be given this opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the ice in September.”

Owe was top of the list of returnees for Todd Dutiaume, head coach and general manager.

He said: “One of my number one priorities was to secure Shane as our goaltender on a multi-year deal.

“His performances in the Flyers net speak for themselves and he will provide stability and ultra-competitiveness each and every game he is called upon for the next two years.

“The main objective now turns to building a strong and exciting team in front of Owey which reduces his workload and keeps him where he needs to be.”

The signing came on the back of the club’s restructure off ice which saw Dutiaume also take on the role of GM, and Jeff Hutchins step up to associate coach with a greater input into signings and the day to day running of the team.

Equipment manager, Canadian Mike Hildenbrand returns for a second season, and this year will be joined by his family, with his wife Catie joining as a volunteer business development and partnerships manager.