Fife Flyers: new vision, new energy and new ideas as owners make positive start

The winds of change are certainly blowing through Fife Flyers - on and off the ice.

There is a sense of newness around its operations, something that was much needed after treading water for so long.

New energy, new vision, new ideas, a new approach - new owner Max Birbraer can place a tick against each one.

His work is only just beginning, and there is still a lot of ground to be covered even before fans get their first glimpse of head coach Jamie Russell’s new look team, but the start has been positive, and that has certainly changed perceptions among the fanbase, if social media is a snapshot of its current mood.

Fife Flyers new owners want to rekindle the match night atmosphere at Fife Ice Arena (Pic: Derek Young)

The launch of a WhatsApp channel for communication is a simple but effective bridge with the fans. The new graphics with the emphasis on ‘Kingdom’ suggest a club finally looking beyond its traditional heartland to tap into a potentially huge Fife-wide audience. It is set to be a recurring theme.

Freezing match ticket prices for next season was a big move - one that needs to be front and centre of its build up to the puck dropping on the other side of summer - and there is much more to come as the new owners look to rekindle links with fans, old and new.

The GM spoke in detail this week in his first bulletin on the club’s website.

His focus was to drive season ticket sales on the back of signing news, which has also been sharper and quicker to come than in previous summers, but the message underpinning it was one of change and momentum.

Said Birbraer. “A club like Fife Flyers is built on community support and without every single person associated with the club we will not succeed. A strong start to season ticket sales and filling up every seat in the house, will not only provide us with the ability to invest in much needed improvements across the club and push towards being a lot more competitive on the ice.”

On freezing ticket sales, his message was also upbeat:”The decision was made straight away. We are not here for a quick buck but rather start building from ground up. Our first priority is to pack out the building and bring that special atmosphere back. When it’s there, it’s not a nice time when you play as a visiting team. Believe me, I know!”

Birbraer was a face in the crowd at Flyers’ last home game of the season, and he was impressed with the buzz and the support from the fans in the stands as a horrendous season finally drew to a close with a welcome win. He also saw how the match night operates, the facilities on offer to the fans, and where things could be improved and developed.

“We want to bring back the famous, unmatched, intimidating atmosphere of our Fife fortress and serve as a motivation for when it’s time for our boys to step onto the ice,” he said. “As a former player, the energy in the building from the fans is absolutely pivotal for gearing up for the fight ahead. Make no mistake, this is exactly what this upcoming season will represent, a fight, on and off the ice to make this club a fortress like it once was. We are definitely up for it!”

A summer of rebuilding on and off the ice lies ahead for the new owners. All eyes will be on the signings they make and changes they implement - and the proof will come when the team hits this ice in a few months,