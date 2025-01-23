Fife Flyers: no looking back, we have to keep building says coach Curran

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Johnny Curran is one month into a role he could not have envisaged when he arrived at Fife Flyers at the start of the season.

Signed by Tom Coolen to lead the team’s offensive firepower on the back of previous circa-50 point seasons with Coventry Blaze, eight games into the campaign he suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

He moved into an assistant coaching role, working initially on video analysis of games as he underwent surgery before taking over following the December sacking of Tom Coolen.

It has been the toughest of starts for any rookie coach. Handed a team that was fragile and beaten down - to use his own descriptions - Curran, and the club, have sought to keep their messaging as upbeat as possible in the circumstances. Stabilising a ship that was in serious danger of listing was the immediate priority.

Johnny Curran is one month into his new off ice role at Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

His confidence that the fans would like what they see once the dust settled has also been borne out with better performances and, after a few close calls, a first win in 13 starts. Flyers may remain rooted to the foot of the table, but they have taken steps forward with better performances, more self belief and, after several close calls, a first win to halt a worrying losing streak.

Victory over Manchester Storm in Altrincham last weekend saw Curran presented with the match puck to mark the moment.. The goal is to now build on the progress of last weekend, with much of that work being done in training where sessions are wrapped with some fun session - the shouts and laughter were evident on Wednesday morning. Hockey is starting to be fun again.

This week’s action was due to takes Flyers to Braehead on Friday night to face Glasgow Clan and on Saturday they are at home to Cardiff Devils. A rare red alert weather warning saw Friday’s game postponed as the country came close to a shutdown as people were told to stay home, and much of the public transport network was cancelled.

Defenceman Patrick Kyte, who missed the weekend action through injury, is listed as day to day. He has emerged as a key player and Flyers would be boosted by his return.

Johnny Curran, interim coach, said: “You see the pace he plays at, and the way we want to play is his style.”

The coach was delighted with the weekend win and both performances, and aims to build on them as the second half of the season unfolds.

“We are starting to see the process kicking in and getting results,” he said. “We see the small margins more than the fans perhaps, but now they can see things changing. Overall it was a good weekend. In training we are pushing the pace with drills that replicate how we want to play in games.”

A full roster has also eased the pressure on the dressing-room and allowed Curran to juggle his lines to find the best combinations and let the team play with more confidence.

“We are happy for the guys that they got the win,” he said. “To then lead Panthers, a team bidding for the league title, for 50 minutes was very encouraging. We had some untimely penalties that gave them momentum, and our powerplay had the opportunity to finish them off.

“To put those games to bed we can;t sit back. We need to go at them, and go harder. That was a lesson for us.

“We have to keep building. We can’t look back. It;s all about looking at the next game - even the next period of hockey. We have to stay in games and not be out of them after 20 minutes.”