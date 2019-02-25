Fife Flyers offer student discount ticket for midweek televised game

Fife Flyers have unveiled a discount ticket for students for their midweek televised ice hockey gamne.

The club take on Belfast Giants at Fife Ice Arena on Wednesday, with a 7.30 pm face-off.

Flyers go into the game on the back of a four-point weekend, but they are up against a Giants’ side that is bidding to land the EIHL league crown.

With Freesports covering the game live, Flyers have launched a special deal for local students, offering two seats for just £10.

They can be bought from the box office on production of a valid student matriculation cards).

More details from the ice rink box office or www.fifeflyers.co.uk