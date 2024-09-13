Fife Flyers’ Olivier LeBlanc: 'we’ll work hard & be hard to beat. This is a team of guys who care’

On his first post-game media shift, Olivier LeBlanc joked “shall we do this in French?”

“Mais oui” we replied before realising that was about the extent of our ability to communicate in his native tongue. It was never even going to make the out-takes for the end of season reel.

Fortunately, the Quebec resident is more than comfortable in English. He’s also learning Spanish as a third language, and getting to grips with the Fife accent - a rite of passage for every new import landing in the Fife Flyers’ dressing-room.

The defenceman has enjoyed a solid start to his career in Fife; one of 16 new faces in a team completely rebuilt over summer by head coach Tom Coolen.

Olivier LeBlanc in discussion with the referees (Pic: Derek Young)

“There were a lot of changes to the team - to be honest that probably made it easier for me coming in.” he said. “We all got to learn about the rink and the town together. It’s all the small things like where to keep your sticks, where everything is kept, but it has all been good. This is a group of guys who care, and that’s very important.”

While UK hockey was a new port of call, LeBlanc knows and has met, many players who have skated here before. Former Flyers’ forward Max Humitz was a team-mate at Kalamazoo wings in 2022-23, underlining the links which span dressing-rooms across countries and continents.

LeBlanc joined Flyers after a season with Angers in the French League - his first in Europe - after graduating at the University of New Brunswick where he studied psychology, and turned pro with Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League. He went on to play under a two-way contract with Cleveland Monsters (AHL) and the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL) , ending the 2022-23 season Florida Everblades who went on to win the Kelly Cup.

The link to Cleveland also completed a circular journey - it’s the affiliate team of the Columbus Blue Jackets who drafted him in 2014.

Olivier LeBlanc is emerging as one of Fife Flyers' leadership team this season (Pic: Derek Young)

“The draft was a great feeling,” he said. “I was with the team for two seasons - that’s something I will always have. They send you to their affiliate teams and then decide if there are contracts left whether or not to sign you. I had an opportunity to be sent to AHL and decided to go to university and then on to the AHL. I was happy with that choice.

“If I can stay in hockey that would be great, but I want to get a job I love doing. That’s going to help - when I’m not playing I will have something to fall back on, but it was a great experience playing with and working with these guys.

“The AHL was very good. Everyone wants to make the move up, so it is a really intense league - very structured with its own systems. You play and have no time to think.”

Settling into Fife’s dressing-room. LeBlanc has already worn the ‘C’ on his jersey, and seems set to be part of Coolen’s on-ice leadership team - a role he performed with both Saint John Sea Dogs and Cape Breton Screaming Eagles in the QMJHL. New team-mate Phelix Martineau also followed him as captain at Cape Breton.

Netminder Shane Owen has been given solid protection by his defence (Pic: Derek Young)

He also sits at the heart of a new defensive unit which has instinctively responded to any dig at netminder Shane Owen - something the fans have welcomed. It also underlines the emerging team spirit after just a few weeks together.

“He’s our goalie,” said LeBlanc. “If someone is too close or takes liberties,it’s good to remind them that whenever we play they won’t turn round and do it again. As a group we are here for Shane and he is there for us. We won’t allow teams to take advantage of him.

“We only had three training sessions before our first pre-season game so we were still getting to know each other and how we were going to play. The first two exhibitions were a good start - but I think fans saw a difference when we had another week under out belts against Trois Rivieres - it was noticeable. I also thought we did well against Glasgow and held our own against Belfast. It was a good weekend to get started - physical and competitive.”

A mix of league and cup action this weekend - Manchester Storm in the EIHL and Dundee Stars in the Challenge Cup - this weekend sees the start of both competitions running in tandem for the next few weeks, and a chance to get the measure of more teams for the first time.

“The EIHL is getting better and better. It is a good challenge for me - it’s suits my style which is a physical game,” said Le Blanc. “Moving to Europe lets you see part of the world you may never have visited, and my partner is coming over soon and it’ll be good to explore here.

not ever get to - it’ll be a great experience. To find a spot that is good and the team is also good is perfect.

“There are teams who will look at us and think ‘there wont be an easy night against Fife’ - we will work hard and be hard to beat. We’re not a big budget team but a team of guys who care. Every night will be big.”