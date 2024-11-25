Fife Flyers: one win in 14 league games, where does the team go from here?

One question being asked rinkside right now - where do Fife Flyers go from here?

There is real concern among fans who have watched the promise of pre-season wilt rapidly with the team’s lack of depth clearly evident for all to see, and some of the signings in a massive summer rebuilding programme simply haven’t worked.

The Challenge Cup has yielded just two regulation wins and OT win from 11 starts, while the league campaign has delivered just one win in 14, and there have been some shellackings which have been difficult to watch - but the biggest worry is the consistent lack of compete across 60 minutes night in, night out. The very basic that fans expect.

One summed it up best when they said: “we’re a great three-line, two period team” - and that, in a nutshell, is the problem.

Tom Coolen faces some big challenges to turn his team around (Pic: Derek Young)

Saturday saw Flyers go head to head with Cardiff Devils, and build up two excellent leads only to fall away in the third. For Devils, read Clan and Steelers. On Sunday they coughed another instant goal goal to Coventry – this time off the very first shot of the game - and it was over by a contest within 40 minutes.

That pattern has been all too familiar across this autumn. Games which could have yielded points have ended in defeat either in regulation or overtime, while others have simply run away from them. One step forward, then two back …

Injuries have been a major factor. Johnny Curran was a massive loss, while Martin Latal never got started after concussion sidelined him even before the puck dropped in the first pre-season match, and Austin Farley’s absence has pretty much torn up what remained of Tom Coolen’s planned second line.

The Kazakhstan project hasn’t worked out as the coach hoped. He admitted he had to think out the box to make the most of his budget - that in itself is a major issue in where Fife sit right now and their aspirations as a club in the top flight - but, Maxim Musorov aside, they have struggled to find a foothold in a league that seems one step faster and sharper.

Tom Coolen leads the team in a training session (Pic: Derek Young)

Take out the first line of Lucas Chiodo, Phelix Martineau and Michael Cichy, and you won’t find a single player in double digits when it comes to league points. They also lead the way in terms of time on ice - when they fire up, Fife look good but they cannot carry the weight of the team on their backs every night.

Mid-season additions Ryan Foss, Maxim Carozza and Jordan Stallard now need to gel quickly with their line-mates and start bringing that missing edge, but that’s harder to do when the losses are stacking up and confidence ebbs and flows like the tide.

There is absolutely no doubt Coolen will make more changes if he can, but he has pretty much played his cards, other than bringing in cover if a player is on the Injury Reserve (IR) list, or hoping the league looks favourably on an appeal to replace anyone who walks. He’s holding out for that very sign to replace Latal.

He remains upbeat - it’s his nature - but the mood rinkside is less positive, and that is not good for a gate-based team. Fans will thole a loss, but they won’t fill the seats if they feel there is a perceived lack of effort or progress, and games are a foregone conclusion even before they go to the cafe for a pre-match coffee. They’ve seen this movie too often in the past and want the buzz from last season back.

The lack of British depth Coolen inherited remains the club’s achilles heel. It has been for seasons. Something fundamental has to change for Flyers to fully compete rather than trundling along making up the numbers and having a late push to grab that last play-off spot – but that’s a bigger and far reaching debate which won’t be resolved this season. The addition of Aiden Wilson looks a decent piece of business, but Fyn Page and James Spence remain on the fringes of the team, yet to bridge the gap from bench to regular starting slot. Does he simply throw them in to add some depth, and hope they swim rather than sink? It is a huge step up to Elite League level this season – more so than ever.

Coolen can only work with what he has, and what he has is team stuck in tenth place. His immediate priority has to be to get a spark across all three lines and find the wins and compete level that will re-ignite the team, and fans. He is right to point out there is a huge number of games yet to play, but the problem with sitting in tenth is the longer you stay in the basement, the harder it is to climb out. As Dylan sang it’s not dark, but it’s getting there...

There’s a huge season-defining December and festive schedule coming up – might as well label it ’make or break’. Flyers have to throw everything at it to take them into the second half of the season as active participants rather than passive observers.