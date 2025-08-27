Fife Flyers open door to young players with four new two-way deals

Fife Flyers have added four Scottish players to their roster on two-way deals.

The players have come from SNL teams Kirkcaldy Kestrels, and Edinburgh Capitals, and the new deals follow on from the commitment of the new owners to open the door to young talented players on their doorstep.

Signing up on two-way deals are CJ Giannandrea and Kian Shevlin from Kestrels, and Ben Keddie and Cameron Wilkie from Capitals.

Welcoming the new pathways, a Kestrels spokesperson said: “This is nothing less than they deserve. Both have shown their quality and commitment in a Kestrels jersey and have already been making their mark at Flyers camp, showing they can hold their own at EIHL level.

Kian Shevlin, right, is one of four players joining Fife Flyers on two-way deals (Pic: Derek Young)

“The two-way agreement gives them the chance to keep developing with the Kestrels while also stepping into the professional environment of Flyers - a huge step forward in their careers and a great example of the pathway from Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club to the Elite League.”

All four skaters will be no strangers to hockey fans in the Kingdom, as they have all iced at numerous levels for Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club (KIHC). With Giannandrea about to start his second season with the Kestrels.

The 16-year old has regularly played in older age groups throughout his junior career, represented Scotland and GB at international level and, last season, helped the Kirkcaldy side to reach the Scottish Cup final and Scottish National League play-off final. He also won the league and cup double at U16 and U19 level, icing with Fife Flames and Fife Falcons

Defenceman Shevlin, 19, iced last season with Solway Sharks in the NIHL) which also saw him on two-way deals with Kestrels and Glasgow Clan.

Caps’ netminder Keddie backstopped Blackburn Hawks last season - he was previously on a two-way deal with them and Kestrels - before joining Caps in the summer,

Defenceman Wilkie, aged 19, is set for his second season at Edinburgh, having iced at various age groups in KIHC, Dundee Stars U19 and Blackburn Hawks in the NIHL. Described as an impressive and speedy skater, Cameron has represented both Scotland and GB.

Announcing the two-way deals, Max Birbraer, Flyers’ GM and president, said: “As part of our commitment to ensure that we have local talent in our line up for seasons to come, we are pleased to announce these additions to our two-way group.

“Cole Giannandrea is a young, talented defenceman that has a hockey IQ beyond his years. The feedback from his kestrel and KIHC coaches has consistently been positive.”

“Kian Shevlin is a physical defenceman with a strong offensive upside. Having spent some time in Glasgow and Solway’s NIHL side, he has shown that he has the fundamentals to be a future player in this league.

“Ben Keddie has seen action in the SNL and NIHL1 with good numbers. We will look to develop him and bring his game on alongside Kenny as guys that can be key to the future of our goal keeping group.”

“Cameron Wilkie has come through the KIHC in his younger years. He will be given the opportunity to practice and develop and adds some depth to our group.”