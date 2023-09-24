Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flyers skated well, created chances and were in this game up until the third period, but they couldn’t execute against a red-hot netminder, Jake Kielly.

Reece Harsch and Johan Eriksson were scratched from the line-up as the teams hit the ice in front of almost 3500 fans.

Flyers carved out two great chances while short-handed, and netminder Shane Owen pulled off half as dozen saves to ensure the opening period ended goal-less.

Casey Gilling up against Clan;'s Jordan Buesa (Pic: Al Goold|)

The deadlock was eventually broken after 34 minutes of play when Nate ‘s netted of a cross ice pass from Zach Vinnell. It could have been 2-0 but for a huge save from Owen to deny Robert Lachowiz on a two on one short handed break. Troy Lajeunesse almost delivered for Fife as well as his side killed off a penalty late in the second period.

The game was effectively blown open in the third as Clan struck twice inside 90 seconds to take firm grip on proceedings.

Dyson Stevenson made it 2-0, and Gary Haden - who always finds the net against Fife - duly delivered number three.

Flyers had an opening to get back into the game as Clan encountered penalty trouble, handing the Fife side a five on three powerplay for 90 seconds., but they struggled to create clear cut chances.