Fife Flyers’ top points scorer has had a more than solid season in Kirkcaldy, and one, or even two of his trademark one-time strikes from the wing would be more than welcome in the Challenge Cup final against Belfast Giants.

His deadly accuracy from the left wing has unlocked a host of games across the season, none more so than the hat-trick and winning penalty shot he delivered to eliminate Dundee Stars in a 5-4 second leg quarter-final tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cup has been a happy tournament for the former Nottingham Panther - he is the club’s leading Challenge Cup points scorer with 16 points from 10 games, two ahead of Janne Kivilahti, and five up on top scoring defenceman, Christian Hausinger.

Zack Phillips and Liam MacDougall

"It was good to get across to Belfast a day early to prepare,” he said. “We’ve had some tough trips there, but the confidence we have just now is good.

"Beating Sheffield was big, and to prove it was not just a one off we had two very, very tight games against them as well. It’d have been nice to get more points, but we were happy with our performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m on a great line with Janne and Mikael Johansson. They have helped me greatly, I just try to be consistent.”

While cup finals aren’t new to him -”I’ve played in a few” he said - they are still the games that excite.

“You try not to get nervous, and take that as a positive energy. We’ll stay busy with a skate in the morning, and be ready.

Phillips admits it’s a tough call for the coaches who to ice in the final: “Everyone brings their own thing to the line-up. It’s not an easy call, but the competition in the room is good – and supportive. It’s friendly competition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Liam MacDougall, Fife’s most recent recruit, it’s the first final of his career.

He came to Kirkcaldy via the Norfolk Admirals in the ECHL after skating wit Ferris State University in the NCAA.

“We have been doing this our entire lives,” he said. “It does not get any more enjoyable than a cup final;. We’ll have a strong support and that will help us feel comfortable.”

MacDougall, who has bagged his first round of golf at St Andrews, is confident Flyers can deliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Belfast are a very good team, but we can compete,” he said. “It’s a one off game and we ‘ll be ready for it. It’s my first cup final and I’m really excited.

“You can’t let nerves get the better of you. The more you think about it, the more you start to grip your stick.