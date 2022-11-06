It probably summed up the mood in the stands and dressing-room after Flyers took one point, knowing it could have been two against Guildford Flames, the current in-form team in the league.

They didn’t do much wrong across the regulation 60 minutes, and there is a sense this will turn sooner or later as the team continues to develop and dig deep … and when it does, there could be some thrilling moments in store. In the tightest of hockey games, Flyers led until the final 13 minutes, and it took two-thirds of the overtime period for Flames to snatch a winner. As their coach, Paul Dixon, observed afterwards, sudden death really is a 50/50 game.

Daniel Tedesco danced inside and saw his shot fire off netminder Shane Owen, but when he pulled the same trick just one shift later, his speed saw him drive the net and drop the puck behind the goalie to seal a big road win.

Chris Gerrie celebrates a goal on his home debut for Fife Flyers (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

The single point felt scant consolation for Flyers’ effort. New signing Chris Gerrie slotted in exceptionally well, and marked his home debut with the opening goal at 9:56, picking his spot in the right hand corner of the net. Fife had just two powerplay opportunities across the opening two periods - this was a game of limited chances, some big saves and shots, which on another night, would have dropped.

Chris Lawrence saw a thunderbolt of a slapshot appear to squirm from the grasp of Flames’ netminder with 45 minutes played, but the goalie spun quickly to halt its route to the back of the net.

Two minutes later we had a 1-1 hockey game as Ryan Tait converted a big rebound. At 56:54 Fife were handed a golden chance when the goalie raced out of his crease to tackle a loose puck and sent it high into the stands, earning a delay of the game call. Zack Phillips blasted away with two shots, and Janne Kivilahti pounced at the back post, but Flames held out.With the points shared after 60 minutes, it took over three minutes of three on three hockey to yield a goal. It could have come at either end, but it was Tedesco who sealed the deal.

Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, admitted the result was disappointing, but added: “In terms of performance everyone showed up to work & put shift in.”

