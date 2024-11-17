Fife Flyers’ overtime win in Belfast snaps 12-game losing streak

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 17th Nov 2024, 10:29 GMT
Fife Flyers snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 4-3 overtime win at Belfast Giants last night - a rare win across the Irish Sea which was badly needed.

Tom Coolen’s team, travelled minus several players, and dug deep to add some points to the board in the Challenge Cup which they have already been eliminated from – but the result and performance were more important that the competition, and it made for a much happier return journey across the Irish Sea.

Giants came out of the blocks flying and needed just 35 seconds to get the opener. Grant Mismash fed the puck to Mark Cooper in the right circle, who finished excellently with a backhanded goal to give the Giants the lead. Flyers responded swiftly, scoring an equaliser 93 seconds later on a 5-on-3 powerplay - a one-timer was saved well by Jackson Whistle, but, he couldn't do anything to stop Phélix Martineau from putting in the rebound..

Mark Cooper got his second to restore the lead for Belfast at 11:21, just nine seconds into a powerplay as he was able to reverse into the slot and finish well past netminder Janis Voris.

Lucas Chiodo of Fife Flyers celebrates scoring the winning OT goal (Pic: Philip Magowan/Press Eye)Lucas Chiodo of Fife Flyers celebrates scoring the winning OT goal (Pic: Philip Magowan/Press Eye)
Lucas Chiodo of Fife Flyers celebrates scoring the winning OT goal (Pic: Philip Magowan/Press Eye)

Fife equalised for a second time through Ryan Foss on a three on one breakaway at 23:13.

Belfast once again took the lead three minutes later as Scott Conway picking out Zak Galambos at the back post at 26:12, but, once again, Flyers responded in kind - an excellent finish from Tyler Heidt after he was found by Martineau saw him fire past Whistle at 29:50.

Giants almost scored into their own net with Jackson Whistle heading to the bench for a delayed penalty - that would been a truly embarrassing moment - as a pass came off his skate only to hit the post.

With six goals through 40 minutes, fans at the SSE Arena might have expected to see at least one in the final period of regulation. It didn't materialise, however, and Flyers claimed the win as Lucas Chiodo hit the net 51 seconds into overtime. The regulation time score also gave Giants the point they needed to secure top seeding in the cup - not that that was any interest to Flyers as they packed up and headed for the boat.

