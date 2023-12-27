There have been some tough losses for Fife Flyers this season, but none quite so painful as this 10-1 demolition at the hands of Dundee Stars - a result that may well be a watershed moment.

The wheels came off a team that has been digging deep with depleted resources for too long, and it was painful to watch. A huge question mark is now starting to hang over the club’s play-off ambitions – sitting in tenth spot at Christmas was not part of their plan.

A 6-0 second period blew Flyers out of the water, and saw the gap between the teams widen to six points, with Stars having two games in hand.

There was little head coach, Tom Coolen, could take from the evening, and he now has just a few days to get his team up and running for a tough Ne’er double header with Braehead Clan.

Head coach Tom Coolen faces some big challenges to get Fife Flyers back on an even keel (Pic: Derek Young)

“I can’t remember being on losing end of a score like that,” he said “We are in a tough situation right now. We are short staffed and this was our fourth game in six days, I don’t know any league in the world that plays that. You could see they didn’t have lot of energy. We have shown we can play with everyone in the league – when we are healthy and rested.”

Flyers were 2-0 down inside four minutes, and it was an uphill battle from that point onwards as they iced without starting goalie Shane Owen, defenceman Stephen Desrocher, and forward Collin Shirley, and also minus a replacement for the departed Anthon Erikkson.

It was their biggest defeat of the season, and the final scoreline will have statisticians double checking the last time the team shipped ten goals. The only consolation was a late strike from Max Chiodo to deny Stars a shut out. Anthony Rinaldi bagged a hat-trick, while there was a double for Spencer Nass, with five other skaters also scribing their names on the scoresheet - Brendan Harms, Chris McKay, Carter Johnson, Brent Beaudoin and Ryan Valentini.

