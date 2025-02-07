Fife Flyers pay homage to 1985 Wembley champions with Retro Night strips

Fife Flyers have unveiled the strips the team will wear on Retro Night - and they tie in with the forthcoming landmark celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will don replicas of the 1985 jersey which was worn by a classic team which was crowned British champions at Wembley Arena, finished second in the league and runners-up in the Bluecol Cup.

Retro night takes place on March 15 when Belfast Giants are the visitors to Fife Ice Arena. The players will don white versions of the top for warm-up and then switch to blue ones for the actual game - and fans can win these one-off jerseys in a special raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1985 link is fitting as plans are well advanced for a weekend of celebrations to mark the 40th anniversary of the famous Wembley triumph.

The retro tops were unveiled this week (Pic: Fife Flyers)

Friday, May 2 will see the team reunited for a special live show at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes, with Canadian stars Ron Plumb, Dave Stoyanovich and Danny Brown flying across specially for the event. An exhibition of memorabilia will also be unveiled at Kirkcaldy Galleries, and there is a sportsman’s lunch at the Strathearn Hotel in Kirkcaldy on Sunday, May 4.

The events have been put together by a steering group, with all proceeds from them going to CHAS - Flyers’ adopted charity - and Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre in Kirkcaldy.

Tickets for the show at Rothes Halls are set to go on sale very soon.