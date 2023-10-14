News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing

Fife Flyers pay price for slow start in Belfast, but draw positives from 7-4 loss

Fife Flyers wrapped their Challenge Cup qualifying games with a 7-4 loss to Belfast Giants, and now have to wait to see how the chips fall when Glasgow Clan complete their remaining games.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 14th Oct 2023, 08:59 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Flyers ended the round robin section with six points from six games and sit second behind Giants who have booked their place in the next stage.

Clan have three games in hand and could finish above Tom Coolen’s team, but that will mean sweeping all three games, including winning in Belfast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friday’s long trip across the Irish Sea saw Fife make a dreadful start, going down 4-0 in the first ten minutes, but they battled back to tie the second period and win the third, with a push back which forced Giants to up their game in the closing minutes.

Belfast Giants’ Ben Lake with Fife Flyers' Lucas Chiodo (Pic: William Cherry/Presseye)Belfast Giants’ Ben Lake with Fife Flyers' Lucas Chiodo (Pic: William Cherry/Presseye)
Belfast Giants’ Ben Lake with Fife Flyers' Lucas Chiodo (Pic: William Cherry/Presseye)
Most Popular

“We spoke about the need to make a good start,” he said. “Our minds were saying yes, our legs were saying no, but we battled back. We showed a lot of character, and as a coach you look build on things like that. We won periods two and three 4-3, and that’s a plus we will take.”

Ara Nazarian, Matt McLeod, Sean Norris and Daniel Tedesco all found the back of Shane Owen's net side the opening 10 minutes to put the home side in a commanding position.

They were pegged back by Teemu Pulkkinen at 28:40, only for Ben Lake to restore the Giants' four-goal advantage with 5:30 left in period two.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Cooper's powerplay goal with 50:39 on the board looked to have sealed a big win for the home side, but they hadn't counted on a late Flyers rally. Colin Shirley scored just 12 seconds later, followed by James Spence and Lucas Chiodo beating Jackson Whistle ten seconds apart. Kohei Sato finished into the empty net with six seconds remaining to add more gloss to the final scoreline.

Related topics:Fife FlyersBelfastFifeCLANIrish Sea