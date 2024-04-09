Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The game against Sheffield Steelers has been moved from the 9000-seat arena to the much smaller Ice Sheffield rink, and every seat has already been sold with no allocation for visiting fans - and many Steelers’ supporters also unable to get in.

Steelers’ arena is being taken over in preparation for a Take That concert, this weekend, and their play-off game was always destined to be moved. Flyers were only confirmed as their opponents after the conclusion of Sunday’s last league games, and would, ordinarily, have taken up to several hundred supporters down the M6 to the game.

To fill the gap, Fife Flyers Supporters Club has booked the function room at Styx in Victoria Road where they will screen the big game. The night is not a ticketed event and it is expected to be busy - the venue only holds around 100, and with no seat reservations, fans are urged toi arrive early as it is first come, first served. The game has a 7:00pm face-off.

Fife Flyers can't get tickets for the game in Sheffield after it was moved to a smaller rink (Pic: Derek Young)