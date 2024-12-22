Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The full extent of Fife Flyers troubles was laid bare with the revelation that they either played tonight or their season ended - and possibly their place in the Elite League.

The turmoil of the past 36 hours saw the club face its bleakest hours since returning to top flight hockey in 2011-12, with its very future in serious doubt.

Tom Coolen was sacked as head coach on Friday, and growing concerns over the competitiveness of such a short-benched roster came to a head.

The team could only muster 13 skaters for last weekend’s road trip to Nottingham, and were faced with major holes in its line-up to face second top Belfast Giants after Drake Pilon quit the club on Friday, and Ryan Foss was hit with a one-game suspension while Lucas Chiodo had returned to Canada after a family bereavement. Two other imports were also out through injury – team captain Olivier LeBlanc and key forward Phelix Martineaux.

Interim coach Johnny Curran at a time out on his first night on the bench with Fife Flyers (Pic Jillian McFarlane)

The Elite League Standards Committee stepped in for a second time to help bail the team out.

Having already sanctioned additional signings to replace the Kazakh players who asked to go home after failing to settle after Flyers had used up its recruitment quota, it agreed to defer the one-game ban on Foss to let him play against Giants. The four-team committee’s decision- backed by Giants - was taken to ensure Flyers were not at risk of falling below minimum bench strength over the Christmas period.

Flyers then drafted in several players from the lower league to shore up the lines and give Johnny Curran a full roster on his debut as interim coach. They only met their team-mates when they arrived in the dressing-room.

Owen Dell travelled from Leeds Knights along with Rhys Edwards from Hull Seahawks, both NIHL teams, while James Spence and Josh Saunders laced up from Kirkcaldy Kestrels. That support network is expected to be in place tomorrow, but with some different faces as Flyers make the journey across the Irish Sea for a return game against Giants.

Todd Dutiaume, general manager, also returned to the bench tonight to support Curran, and, after the game, he gave a brief update from the club which gave the clearest insight yet into the fragility of the situation Flyers find themselves in.

Reflecting on “unprecedented times” he said: “I don’t think people realised how precarious the situation is. Literally, either the players chose to play tonight or Flyers’ ceased to exist for the season, and, potentially, in the Elite League forever.”

He described the team as “fragile” and “looking for direction” adding: “We are looking to bring in additional players and get our injured players back, This group deserves it. We will give them that support.”

Flyers lost the game 6-1. Despite the result, the club tied the opening period 1-1, and Dutiaume said: “We promoted Johnny Curran to interim coach and it was good to see the guys upbeat in the first period. I was there to give him a hand as he was thrown into the deep end.” He also pledged the club would “as informative as possible” as fans push for information and the rumour mill kicks into overdrive.

Curran also reflected on a difficult night which saw a patchwork team which had never skated together before as a unit - the young British players arriving on the day, while new import Kieran Craig only arrived in Kirkcaldy as the turmoil erupted.

He said: “There was a lot of character. It was a big ask of our guys to play with the numbers we had, and we showed guts in the first period. Belfast’s class took over and we opened up.

“We will get some bodies in and some health from our own guys and build from there.”