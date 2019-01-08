Fife Flyers players fly to Estonia for international tournament

A trio of Fife Flyers players have flown to Estonia this morning as Great Britain U20s prepare for an international tournament.

Reece Cochrane (17), Chad Smith (19) and Jordan Buesa (18), are all part of the squad that will compete in the World Championship Division II Group A, which gets under way this weekend.

The six-team tournament runs from January 13 to 19 and takes place at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn, meaning the players will not be available for Elite League duty for the next two weekends.

Both Cochrane and Smith are home-grown products of the Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club while Buesa, who hails from Troon, moved to Fife in the summer from Glasgow Clan having come through the North Ayrshire academy.

GB will begin their quest for a gold medal on Sunday against Lithuania and then play Korea on Monday.

After a rest day, Britain go head-to-head with Estonia on January 16 and then meet Romania the following day.

The second rest day follows before GB play their final match when they take on Spain on January 19.

Britain will also play two warm-ups games this week against Korea tomorrow and Spain on Thursday.

All of GB U20s’ World Championship games will be shown on free-to-air television in the UK on FreeSports.

FreeSports is available free on Sky Channel 422, Virgin Media Channel 553, on Channel 64 on Freeview and BT and on Freesat Channel 252.