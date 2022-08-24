Fife Flyers: Players set to arrive as countdown to new season gets underway

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has signed a new-look roster for the 2022-23 campaign, and aims to hit the ice with a full line-up from day one.

It includes at least five Scandinavian skaters along with a core of imports new to the dressing-room.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach and general manager, is looking forward to getting everyone settled ahead of the pre-season games against Glasgow Clan on Friday, September 2, and Dundee Stars on Sunday fourth.

Todd Dutiaume will be at the helm of a new-look team with new signings including Lucas Sandstrom (top) and Janne Laakkonen

The puck then drops on the EIHL season on September 9.

“We hope everyone will be in by Tuesday. It’s important to get them on the ice a couple of times before we get into our exhibition games and then we have a full week of training ahead of our first match,” he said.

Flyers had hoped to to bring foreign opposition to Kirkcaldy as part of their pre-season, but soaring flight costs made that plan unviable.

That setback aside, the club is happy with its summer signings, and looking ahead after drawing a line under a tough 2021-22 campaign.

There’s a sense of optimism among fans again, and the club is hoping to reward them with a competitive, entertaining line-up.

“It’s important we put a marker down early,” said Dutiame. “This is us. We want to compete, we want a team that is exciting for fans to watch and get behind.

“We have an older line-up this season, but one with more size, with a lot of skill, speed and toughness.

New signings for Fife Flyers include Shawn Cameron from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

“It looks nice and balanced. We have improved in a number of areas, and now it remains to be seen hope they gel as a team.”

Flyers’ line up includes a core of Scandinavian skaters with ex-Sheffield Steelers’ two-way forward Lucas Sandstrom the fifth to put pen to paper late last week.

He was part of Steelers’ roster in 2019-20, but has spent most of his career in Swedish hockey.

Since the pandemic he has iced in just over 20 games, but is looking forward to hitting the ice from day one,.

“I am really pumped to start the season up in Fife and help the team win games,”he said.

“I have only heard good things about the fans and town when talking to Jonas Emmerdahl. I know it is always a good atmosphere in Fife.”

Dutiaume is looking forward to his Swedish and Finish skaters arriving.

Defenceman Emmerdahl will be among the first to hit town, as he returns to what has become his second home.

The coach said: “What I like about working with guys like Jonas is that Scandinavian players come from vey stringent hockey backgrounds. They do a lot of little things right and are very professional.

“We have enjoyed working with Jonas, and also Erik Naslund last season.

“We knew there would be significant changes on the roster. A couple of guys we would have liked back didn’t work out, but we are pleased with the players we have brought in.

“I think it is a good mix.