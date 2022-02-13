Fife Flyers: Popcorn, a movie and match ticket as Supporters Club launches fun afternoon
Young ice hockey fans in Fife can add a movie and popcorn to their match night ticket later this month.
Fife Flyers Supporters Club is staging its first function since COVID restrictions lifted.
It is staging a kids’ movie day on the afternoon of Sunday, February 27, and the package on offer includes popcorn plus a ticket to the club’s crucial game against Dundee Stars in the evening.
The film gets underway at 2:30pm in the Fife Lounge, with the match following at 6:00pm - and it all takes place at Fife Ice Arena.
A supporters’ cub spokesman said: “After a couple of events being cancelled due to Covid, we’re excited to bring our first function as the supporters club - one we hope is the first of many.
“ Now we’re out the other side of Covid, we are aiming to start putting on more events and getting the fans back involved with the club.
“A big thank you needs to go out to the rink management for allowing us to use the Fife Lounge to run this event, along with Flyers for working with us to do a deal on the kids tickets for the match.”
More details at https://www.facebook.com/FifeFlyersSupportersClub