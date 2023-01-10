It was said to have been directed at a Sheffield Steelers’ player from someone in the crowd.

After investigating, the club said no racist language had been used - and it may have been down to the thick Fife accent being misheard online.

The alleged incident happened during Saturday’s game which was broadcast live.

One person posted a clip on Twitter which was subsequently deleted. No complaint was mad by the player or visiting team.

The club posted an explanation of how it tackled it on a detailed statement.

It said: “During Saturday’s game, Fife Flyers were alerted via social media that some fans viewing the match webcast thought a racial slur had been directed at one of the opposing team’s players from someone in the crowd.

“The club takes any allegation of racist language or behaviour seriously and immediately took action by implementing the following steps:

“Staff and volunteers communicated with each other to confirm if anyone had heard the comments and to understand what may have been said/had happened. Security staff were sent to the area where the alleged comment had been made to assess and monitor for any further potentially offensive language or actions.

“The media team cropped the game video to listen to the comments made in and around the time of the alleged incident and this was circulated internally for review. Our investigations led us to confirm that no racial slur had been made.

