Fife Flyers probe after claims racial slur heard in match broadcast

Fife Flyers launched a probe after complaints a racial slur had been heard in the club’s webcast of Saturday’s game.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 7:59am

It was said to have been directed at a Sheffield Steelers’ player from someone in the crowd.

After investigating, the club said no racist language had been used - and it may have been down to the thick Fife accent being misheard online.

The alleged incident happened during Saturday’s game which was broadcast live.

The complaint was made during Saturday's game against Sheffield Steelers
One person posted a clip on Twitter which was subsequently deleted. No complaint was mad by the player or visiting team.

The club posted an explanation of how it tackled it on a detailed statement.

It said: “During Saturday’s game, Fife Flyers were alerted via social media that some fans viewing the match webcast thought a racial slur had been directed at one of the opposing team’s players from someone in the crowd.

“The club takes any allegation of racist language or behaviour seriously and immediately took action by implementing the following steps:

“Staff and volunteers communicated with each other to confirm if anyone had heard the comments and to understand what may have been said/had happened. Security staff were sent to the area where the alleged comment had been made to assess and monitor for any further potentially offensive language or actions.

“The media team cropped the game video to listen to the comments made in and around the time of the alleged incident and this was circulated internally for review. Our investigations led us to confirm that no racial slur had been made.

“Various words were put forward as potentially interpreted offensive words such as goon - a thug on the ice - or a tube, (a person who is being annoying).”The statement explained: “The Fife accent is thick and it is possible some of the words suggested may have sounded different when transmitted through the webcast. After speaking to people in the area where the alleged comments came from, we are satisfied no racial slur was made. No complaint was made by the player or opposing team.”The club also stressed: “Fife Flyers and Fife Ice Arena will not tolerate any racist behaviours or comments. Anyone found using such language or behaviours will be ejected from the arena, and banned from all Flyers games and events at the arena.”

