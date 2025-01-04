Fife Flyers: promising signs of progress in 3-1 loss after month of turmoil

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The scoreline may show a 3-1 defeat, but Fife Flyers came as close to earning a point, possibly two, from a hockey game as they have done in weeks - and few would have begrudged them such a return.

After a month of turmoil, there was a sense of some calm returning as the team found some self belief and confidence and went at a Coventry Blaze side in what was a one-goal contest until the last two minutes.

Flyers fans applauded the commitment and effort, and surely the win that the team needs to eradicate some of the fragility which has hung over the room these past few weeks is coming.

Johnny Curran, interim coach, was happy with what he saw on a night when Charles-Antoine Paiement made an encouraging debut, netminder Janis Voris bagged an assist with a zinger of a pass that led to Flyers’ goal, and there were solid performances from the likes of Patrick Kyte, Michael Cichy and Lucas Chiodo.

Charles-Antoine Paiement made an encouraging debut for Fife Flyers (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

“We played a lot better,” he said. “More organised, played faster and their talent came through - and you don't need to coach that side.”

Flyers produced a good second period and worked hard into the third as they pushed hard to tie the game. The first belonged mainly to Blaze who exploited the home side’s mistakes and looked very comfortably building up a 2-0 lead.

David Clements set up Brandon Alderson for an excellent one-timer from the point at 4:06 to open the scoring as before Michael Regush saw a shot ping off the metalwork. He then lit the red light as Blaze skated on a three on one breakaway, with his flick from wide on the left going in off a skate at 12:17. The middle period saw Fife rally and create good chances which could have turned this game. It took a long pass from Voris to Chiodo on the opposite blue line to set the wheels in motion for their opener, as he then found Kieran Craig who hit the net.at 27:11.

Cichy came agonisingly close to scoring on several occasions - one back hand was placed perfectly only for netminder Mat Robson to close the gap at the post - and Austin Farley deserved more on his shot off a great drop pass off the back boards from Tyler Heidt.

A late tripping minor called against Luciani gave them an excellent chance, but the powerplay unit couldn’t deliver. With the game game moving into the final two minutes, Blaze sealed a win with a scrambled goal as the puck bounced round Fife’s net. Two efforts were foiled, but Luciani got the final touch which counted.