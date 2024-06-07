Fife Flyers put Fynn Page on two-way deal with NIHL team
He will train with the Kirkcaldy club and provide cover when needed, but will also head south to be part of the NIHL team now coached by former Flyer, Bari McKenzie. The deal will also reunite him with former Fife defenceman Reece Cochrane who moved south at the start of last season.
Page has been with Flyers for two seasons but has yet to command ice time, and the 21-year old Kirkcaldy born skater, who cut his teeth with the Ontario Hockey Academy in Canada, will be keen to see if the NIHL provides that stepping stone.
Coolen hailed him as “a great young man and hard worker” and a “valued member of the organisation” - and he needs his home based players to give his squad the depth it needs to be fully competitive.
Page said “After talks with both clubs, I feel I have found my best way forward - getting valuable ice time and playing minutes at Bristol, developing my game, while staying with my home team. I’ll train with Fife during the week and head to Bristol to play at weekends. Should Fife need to bolster their line up then I am available. I’m excited to get going for both teams and ready for the next adventure.”.
