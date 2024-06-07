Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Flyers have unveiled a two-way deal with Bristol Pitbulls to give British defenceman Fynn Page crucial ice time next season.

He will train with the Kirkcaldy club and provide cover when needed, but will also head south to be part of the NIHL team now coached by former Flyer, Bari McKenzie. The deal will also reunite him with former Fife defenceman Reece Cochrane who moved south at the start of last season.

Page has been with Flyers for two seasons but has yet to command ice time, and the 21-year old Kirkcaldy born skater, who cut his teeth with the Ontario Hockey Academy in Canada, will be keen to see if the NIHL provides that stepping stone.

Coolen hailed him as “a great young man and hard worker” and a “valued member of the organisation” - and he needs his home based players to give his squad the depth it needs to be fully competitive.

Fynn Page will hit thew road to ice with Bristol Pitbulls next season (Pic: Derek Young)