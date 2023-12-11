Fife Flyers came within one goal of snatching a point from high-flying league leaders Sheffield Steelers making their first visit to Kirkcaldy.

Steelers started to dominate possession in the first period, and their speed in transition caused problems. They also went on the first powerplay of the night during which Owen came up with four solid saves. Momentum was definitely with Seelers, and a lovely saucer pass found Mikko Juusola streaking in but his tip went over the crossbar.

The opening goal came in the 17th minute when Flyers coughed the puck up behind their net allowing Ciampini to feed Allen who netted via a post.

In the opening minute of the second period Steelers speed again on the breakout resulted in a four on one, but they fluffed their lines without getting a shot away. Mitchell Balmas then rang a wrister off the crossbar before Casey Gilling replied at the other end.

Max Humitz in action for Fife Flyers against Sheffield Steelers (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

In the 24th minute Kyle Osterberg stole in behind the defence but just lost the handle on the puck at the last moment. A minute later and Steelers increased their advantage when Watling sniped one stick side on Owen.

Within 62 seconds, however, Flyers responded on a delayed penalty call as Troy Lajeunesse fired the puck home. This lifted the crowd and Flyers had their best spell of the game as they carried a greater threat offensively. That worked out for them in the 32nd minute when Collin Shirley gave Max Humtiz an inch perfect pass onto his stick and his instant release beat Greenfield.

Having clawed their way back, Flyers hard work was undone again with two goals in as many minutes before the buzzer. Juusola snapped in a rebound from a Watling shot, and then a very lucky bounce off the base of the goal frame saw Robert Dowds shot bounce out in front of Owen and Josh Nicholls poked the puck home.

In the third period Flyers changed up their defensive rotation, and had their a powerplay chance in the 51st minute where Anthon Eriksson was very close to stuffing the puck home as it bobbled and bounced around Greenfield in his crease.