The Kirkcaldy club finished in 211th out of 350-plus teams with an average of 1242 for season 2022-23 - the lowest in the Elite League.

The figures, which cover all major leagues across Europe, show the sport has almost completed its bounce back from the pandemic.

But Fife appear to be going against that trend with a steady decline in crowd numbers rinkside in recent seasons - down form an average of 2100 six years ago to the current total almost 1000 fewer.

Fife Flyers crowds have shown a steady decline in recent seasons (Pic: Derek Young)

The club’s attendances were comparable to sides in the Czech and German second tiers.

Sheffield Steelers flew the flag for the UK with the highest ranking at 24 with an average of 6657, ahead of title winners, Belfast Giants, in 37th (5894) and rivals Nottingham Panthers in 50th on 5148.

Flyers trailed their Scottish rivals, Dundee Stars, who were ranked at 189 with an average of 1558, and Glasgow Clan, much higher at 1112 on 3028 despite a horrendous season on and off the ice.