Fife Flyers ready to face the Clan

Fife Flyers are readying for a Scottish derby this Saturday in the second part of two consecutive one-game weekends.

Flyers will follow up last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Guildford Flames with another home game with Glasgow Clan the visitors.

The match between two of the biggest rivals in the EIHL looks set to attract a bumper crowd, with sections of Fife Ice Arena beginning to sell out ahead of the festive showdown.

The Clan side come to Kirkcaldy on the back of a pair of superb wins last weekend against the top two sides in the EIHL – a Challenge Cup win away to Cardiff was followed 24 hours later a home league win over Belfast Giants.

Both results may have raised some eyebrows amongst ice hockey fans, but Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume says he wasn’t at all surprised, claiming there is little to choose between any of the EIHL sides.

He said: “We’re coming to grips with the fact that, a statement can be almost said every weekend – ‘no-one really expected that result’.

“They’re all tough games strictly because the league has such a different dynamic than it has in the past – it’s really about which teams turn up to play.

“You’ll see some teams beating others consistently, others not, and others matching up very well.

“There’s a lot of those dynamics going on right now.”

‘Dutes’ says Saturday’s win over Guildford is another step in the right direction after a few less than impressive results.

“The end of last month was disappointing for us,” he admits, “ when I look at that six-game stretch without a win I see three games where we played really well, and the others disappointing.

“I really think the catalyst for that poor run was when we lost Chase Schaber. That for me was a turning point although since then we really seem to have steadied the ship.

“Guys are recognising that we needed people to step into that role and I think they are now starting to do that.

Dutiaume is now readying his players for forward to Saturday’s match against a Clan side which trails the Flyers by nine points in the league standings, albeit having played three games fewer.

“It’s about time we had another Scottish team in this building,” he said.

“The Glasgow games always bring that little bit of an extra edge and excitement to them and we’re looking forward to it.”