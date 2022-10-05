Fife Flyers: Reece Harsch targets first win on home ice

The defenceman is in his first full season as a pro, and, with three assists under his belt from the opening Challenge Cup games, he is looking forward to seeing the team deliver that first victory in Kirkcaldy.

They have a perfect platform this Sunday when Glasgow Clan come to town, and preparations for the final round robin qualifier are underway.

After a sticky weekend which saw the compete levels drop across the bench, the focus has been on playing for 60 minutes.

Reece Harsch (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

For Harsch, that starts even before the puck drops.

“It starts from warm up, making sure you are moving around, getting shots on the net and your passing is crisp,” he said.

“We try not to think about it, but first home win is at the back of our minds. It’ll come and we have that chance this weekend.”Harsch is midway through his studies for a degree in business administration, and is juggling hockey with working remotely via the University of Manitoba where he iced for two seasons before stepping up to the senior ranks last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year old dressed for fiver games with AHL outfit Abbotsford Canucks, and seven with Toledo Walleye in the EIHL - experience he said was a vital stepping stone.

“Turning pro halfway through last season and making that step was a huge difference.

“I’m glad I did it - coming from college to the UK would have been more difficult without it.

“We have guys on the team have played a number of years in pro hockey and I look to their habits and add them to my game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailing from Grand Prairie, Alberta - “logging, oil and bears!” - Harsch is now adjusting to life in Kirkcaldy, and its accent.

He also knows how much the first win means to the fans.

“A lot of guys feed off the atmosphere,” he said. “I played junior hockey in North America with big away crowds and it was a motivator.