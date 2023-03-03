The team heads west to take on rivals Glasgow Clan, with the result having a huge bearing on both teams ’aspirations of a top eight finish and a spot in the post-season competition.

They are tied on 29 points, but Fife have three games in hand, and currently occupy the last play-off berth.

The teams have still to meet in Kirkcaldy - that game goes ahead on March 19 - and those all eyes will be on the final scorelines as the league season moves into its final six weeks.

Brayden Sherbinin shoots for goal against Belfast Giants (Pic: Derek Young)

For Flyers, the game comes on the back of their huge Challenge Cup final in Belfast on Wednesday.

They need to shrug off the disappointment of a 9-3 loss to focus back on the task of getting crucial league points.

The team travelled back on Thursday and will regroup ahead of the weekend action.

They have a injury concern over Dillon Lawrence, who was hurt early in the final, while an illness bug is circulating in the room – Chris Gerrie and Liam MacDougall both missed the final as a result.

Flyers and Clan have gone head to head four times this season, with Clan winning three, but losing on home ice - but, crucially, three of these games have been one-goal contests with one going to penalty shots.

Flyers also savoured success at Braehead with a stunning 6-5 comeback win in the Challenge Cup on the opening night of the season, with a decisive 7-2 win in the return match in Kirkcaldy.

Clan have endured a tough season on and off the ice, and their latest setback saw starting netminder John Muse injured in the home defeat at the hands of Belfast Giants.

He has already been ruled out of this weekend’s games, with Ty Taylor taking over.

Clan go into the game knowing it is a must-win given Flyers’ games in hand, and Braehead should host a bumper crowd for this latest meeting of the Scottish rivals.

On Sunday, Flyers entertain Cardiff Devils, looking for their first win of the season over the Welsh side.

> The club’s game against Clan on March 19 will be a retro strip night.

Flyers recently ran a poll among fans to choose their favourite jersey from across the years.

The tartan strip from season 2012-13 came out top, and will be brought back for one night only.

The night will also feature retro tunes, shirt tombola and an auction.

