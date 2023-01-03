News you can trust since 1871
Fife Flyers release import forward just weeks after his debut

Fife Flyers have parted company with forward Liam Backburn just weeks after he joined the team.

By Allan Crow
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 10:23am

The Canadian skater has been released with immediate effect.

Blackburn’s departure comes as Kamerin Nault joins the club from ECHL outfit, Reading Royals as the club bids to make a winning start to 2023 after notching just three victories in 16 starts on home ice.

Blackburn, 26, joined Flyers early in December, arriving in town barely 24 hours before making his debut in a road game at Dundee Stars.

He hailed from Prince George, British Columbia, and came from the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) in the south eastern United States.

Blackburn iced in two Challenge Cup games and nine league matches, scoring one goal and recording two assists.

In a brief statement on its Twitter account, the club said: “We thank Liam for his time with us and wish him all the best in the future.

Liam Blackburn in action against Belfast Giants - his last game for the team (Pic: Derek Young)