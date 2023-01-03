The Canadian skater has been released with immediate effect.

Blackburn’s departure comes as Kamerin Nault joins the club from ECHL outfit, Reading Royals as the club bids to make a winning start to 2023 after notching just three victories in 16 starts on home ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn, 26, joined Flyers early in December, arriving in town barely 24 hours before making his debut in a road game at Dundee Stars.

He hailed from Prince George, British Columbia, and came from the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) in the south eastern United States.

Blackburn iced in two Challenge Cup games and nine league matches, scoring one goal and recording two assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a brief statement on its Twitter account, the club said: “We thank Liam for his time with us and wish him all the best in the future.