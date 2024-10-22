Fife Flyers release one of their four Kazakhstan imports after logging just one point

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 17:22 BST
Fife Flyers have parted company with one of their four Kazakhstan imports.

Forward Artur Gatiyatov was released today after struggling to make his mark in the Elite League. The 24-year old managed just one point in his opening dozen games in the league and Challenge Cup.

It comes just days after Johnny Curran was put on the Injury Reserve (IR) list for 90 days and moved into an off-ice role as assistant coach while he awaits surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament which will sideline him for a significant period of time.

Gatiyatov joined the club in a summer shake-up after impressing in the Continental Cup with Nomad Astana, but he looked the weakest link in a team which has won just one of its opening seen league games, and which has shipped seven goals in three of its last four games.

Artur Gatiyatov struggled to make an impact at Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)Artur Gatiyatov struggled to make an impact at Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)
Artur Gatiyatov struggled to make an impact at Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

The club confirmed his release with immediate affect, adding: “Everyone at Fife Flyers would like to wish Artur all the very best for his future career.”

His departure opens the door to a new recruit as Tom Coolen looks to bolster his squad.

