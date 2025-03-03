Fife Flyers reveal dates to honour club legends Mark Morrison, Steven King & Todd Dutiaume

Fife Flyers will wrap the season with special tributes to three club legends.

Mark Morrison, Todd Dutiaume and Steven King will have their jersey numbers formally retired on different game nights over the coming weeks.

The ceremonies were promised by club owners Tom Muir and Jack Wishart as they announced their plans to retire after 28 years at the helm.

Award-winning coach Mark Morrison is first up with his familiar number 17 jersey retired on Sunday as part of Flyers’ Elite League game against Coventry Blaze.

Mark Morrison, player-coach Fife Flyers, in debate with official, Gordon Pirry, 1998 (Pic: John Hutton)

A three-times Coach of the Year, he steered Flyers to a historic Grand Slam and also celebrated a British championship triumph in dramatic style against Slough Jets.

Morrison joined the club as a foil for NHL legend Doug Smail in 1993-94 - he was signed by Jim Lynch - and then moved into a player-coach role after Ron Plumb’s return proved short-lived in 1996.

He stuck with the club as the BNL imploded, and led it into the Northern Premier League, spending over a decade in Kirkcaldy before returning to North America where he has coached in the AHL and was also assistant coach to the Anaheim Ducks,

Morrison’s ceremony will be followed by one fort Steven King on March 22, when Flyers take on Guildford Flames, and Todd Dutiaume on April 5 as Flyers stage their last home game of the season against Manchester Storm.

On each night, the team will wear one of three special commemorative jerseys inspired by our time in the British National League.

These shirts will be one of a kind with no replica run. Fans will have the opportunity to win one of two game-issue jerseys on each night in our Shirt off the Back raffle as well as bidding in our post-game auctions. A limited run of merchandise will also be available from the club shop.