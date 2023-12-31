Fife Flyers savour Hogmanay win over Glasgow Clan to end 2023 on high note

Fife Flyers wrapped 2023 with a superb 7-4 Hogmanay win over Glasgow Clan to end their losing streak, and set the dial for a flying start in January.

A powerplay unit that had stuttered roared back into life with four goals to lay the foundations for a much needed victory which came as Drake Pilon made his debut for the team and added some grit to the forward lines. Netminder Andy Little also grew in confidence as he deputised again for the injured Shane Owen – and deservedly took the MoM award.

Flyers took the first period on a 4-2 scoreline, the second by 1-0,and tied the third at 2-2 - but they were able to build up a solid lead which Clan couldn’t claw back. The west coast side switched netminders after the opening period, and heavily outshot Flyers on the second, but the night belonged to Tom Coolen’s team. It’s been a long time coming ...

They fell behind to a Luke Lynch goal at 4:41 after a give-away, but Lucas Chiodo had the teams level within 20 seconds. A defensive error gave Charlie Combs the opening to slot home and give Clan the lead for a second time at 5:56 only to see Troy Lajuenesse reply with a cracker of a powerplay strike at 7:41.

Teemu Pulkinnen celebrates hitting the net against Glasgow Clan (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Flyers then grabbed the lead for the first time, and went on to carve out a 4-2 advantage before the first buzzer - Kyle Osterberg netting and then captain Jonas Emmerdahl grabbing his first goal of the season in the final minute of the period.

Clan swopped goalies for the second period with Antti Karjalainen taking over, but he was helpless as Teemu Pulkkinen fire homed on the powerplay for 5-2 at 30:53

Flyers held on to that advantage despite being outshot 18-9 - underlining the pressure from Ckan, and the importance of the saves made by Little.

They had one hand on the end result as Pulkinnen converted a powerplay in the first minute of the third period only for Lynch to net his second of the game.