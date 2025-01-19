Fife Flyers savour long-awaited win in a thrilling fightback

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Johnny Curran savoured his first win as interim coach of Fife Flyers - and paid tribute to the players who delivered the long-awaited result.

They skated to a 5-4 win at Manchester Storm, coming back from 4-1 down to halt a 13-game losing streak, and post only their third victory on this campaign. Curran was presented with the puck after the game to mark the moment, but said he was thrilled for his players who finally got the monkey off their backs.

“It was just how we drew it up,” he said. “Todd and I were talking at the end of the second and third and there was not much going on in gather game - it was kinda boring to watch, and then the boys showed us. We put to bed a couple of things that were creeping in our game. There’s a lot of belief we can score goals- we knew we can score - and we didn’t give up after goal or two, and showed fightback.”

He also praised Phelix Martineau who dropped the gloves in a scrap with Cam Critchlow, - “he legitimately fought back with that crucial fight” - and Olivier LeBlanc; “Our captain took some big hits getting pucks out. There was a lot to feed into our belief system.”

Phelix Martineau scraps with Cam Critchlow in Fife Flyers win at Manchester Storm (Pic: Mark Ferriss)

The win was Flyers’ first since December 1 and it came in front of a near capacity crowd in Altrincham.

The only goal of the opening 20 minutes came just before the half-way mark of the period. Joe Morrow jumped into the play and snapped a shot to beat Janis Voris high at 9:55. Fife had an excellent chance to get back into things on their first powerplay of the night 9:40 into period two - but it backfired as Storm rushed up ice and Loren Ulett's strange shot got past Voris to make it 2-0 shorthanded at 31:01.

Voris made one of the poke-checks of the season, rushing out to deny a Storm breakaway just over the blue line moments later. However, a tic-tac-toe play involving Jake Durflinger and Grant Hebert was finished by Ryan Hughes at 32:49 to put Storm three ahead - also prompting the Flyers into a time-out.

Flyers pulled a goal back with 1:41 left in the period through Michael Cichy to put themselves just two behind heading into the third. Hughes struck against 3:24 into period three which looked to have made things more comfortable for Storm, however Noah Delmas scored just 35 seconds later to make it a two-goal game again.

Janis Voris in the thick of the action for Fife Flyers at Manchester Storm (Pic: Mark Ferriss

On the powerplay, the puck was nicely worked to Lucas Chiodo at the far post to beat Evan Weninger at 51:19 and get the Flyers back to within one. Then, 83 seconds later, a neat Ryan Foss pass set up Kieran Craig in front to slot home and tie the game.

It got even better for the visitors on a late powerplay as Cichy got the puck over the line in a scramble around the net to put Flyers into the lead with only 2:03 to play. Storm pulled Weninger for the final 82 seconds, but they couldn't beat Voris for a fifth time.