Wins in Wales have been few and far between - this was their first in the Principality since 2018 but it couldn’t have come at a more important time.

They shook off a ten-hour bus journey to open the scoring within 31 seconds, and led three times during the tightest of game before emerging triumphant in the shoot out.

Coach Tom Coolen hailed a “significant” win, adding: “It was a pretty even game but we got the points and we needed them more than Cardiff. It was a long drive - we left at 6:30am, and hopped out at 4:00pm.It is never easy when you have to do that but it was our only game of the weekend and we focussed everything on it.”

Fife Flyers celebrate a huge win in Wales after a penalty shoot out against Cardiff Devils (Pic: James Assinder)

It was a back and forth game from the outset at the Vindico Arena. Troy Lajeunesse put Fife ahead with just 32 seconds played when he was left alone in the slot off a Vitalijs Pavlovs pass. Devils levelled with 10:14 played after Fife failed to clear their zone, and Evan Mosey backhanded past Shane Owen from a tight angle.

Period two saw the teams split four goals. Fife went back ahead off a Colin Shirley breakaway finish high over Tyler Wall's glove 2:08 into period two, before Marcus Crawford let fly from the point to tie things up at 25:18. Lucas Chiodo put Flyers back ahead some two minutes later, only for Brandon Alderson to circle the net and beat Owen in front at 29:56.

Both teams took a point with the game going to overtime after a scoreless third period, but Devils missed a golden opportunity to win it when the visitors took a minor penalty for too many men on the ice during overtime. Fife did excellently to close off the shooting lanes and restricted their hosts to few chances.

