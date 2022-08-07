Fife Flyers: Scandinavian duo signed as club build new look roster

Finnish forward Janne Kivilahti is the club’s second signing from Coventry Blaze, while Swedish forward Mikael Johansson is set to make his EIHL debut when the puck drops in September.

Johannson comes recommended by former Fife favourite, Carlo Finucci, who was a team-mate of his at Italian outfit Sportivi Ghiaccio Cortina last season.

The double signings continue the sweeping changes on the ice after last season’s poor last place finish in the league.

Fife Flyers' newest signing Mikael Johansson.(Pic: Sportivi Ghiaccio Cortina)

Just three imports have been confirmed as returning so far - netminder Shane Owen, defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl, and forward Chris Lawrence.

The latest signings also bring experienced hockey CVs to the dressing-room.

Johansson, 27, racked up 34 points in Italian hockey last season.

He spent most of his career with his home town Vaxjo Lakers, before going on to ice with Kallinge/Ronneby and then Kristianads IK also in the Swedish league.

Season 2020-21 took him to Kitzhbuheler in the Alps League and then on to Cortina.

Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, said: Mikael is a big body, who plays hard, is good in the faceoff dot and responsible in the defensive zone.

“He has produced numbers in various leagues and comes highly recommended by Carlo Finucci. We are excited for Mikael to join us."

Kivilahti’s move to Kirkcaldy will see him reunited with former Coventry Blaze team-mate Janne Laakkonen.

He made the move to British hockey after icing in Sweden's second and third tiers.

The 30-year-old Finn made his EIHL debut last season, logging 37 points (20+17) in making 49 appearances for Blaze

Kivilahti said: "I talked with the coach and got a good feeling about Fife’s next season and roster.

“I know a few players already and I know what they can bring to the team. I'm looking forward to bringing my effort and skills to help the team to climb up in the standings and return as a playoff team.”

Hutchins is looking to the skater to be a key player next season.

He said: "Janne is an experienced player who does a lot of the little things right, he competes hard, is skilled and knows what it takes to play in Elite League night in and night out.