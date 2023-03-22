Fife Flyers: season on the line as team looks for help to make play-offs

They have just three games left to grab the eighth and last qualifying spot, but need results elsewhere to go their way - and win their remaining fixtures.

Flyers’ hopes suffered a massive setback with a poor 5-1 defeat on home ice to Glasgow Clan, a result which put their Braehead rivals three points clear in the run-in.

The game pulled in one of the team’s biggest crowds of the season - around 2000 - but the fans left frustrated and angry after a performance which began with a poor start and the loss of three first period goals.

The gloves come off late in the game against Glasgow Clan (Pic: Derek Young)

Given the winner takes all setting, expectations were much higher, but the team failed to ignite from the puck drop, and now have a mountain to climb if they want to make the play-offs - one of their key targets this season.

To do that, they have to go to Cardiff Devils on Saturday and win.

It’s a one-game weekend, but it takes them to a place where they have rarely produced a victory. That simply has to change if their play-off are to stay alive going into a showdown final weekend of action.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, admitted: “Our season is on the line.”

Flyers should have a full squad to choose from this weekend, with the healthy scratch not announced until nearer puck drop on Saturday night.

But whoever ices has to deliver the performance of the season to get the club back on track.

“We were a fixture in the play-offs for many seasons and there is a hunger to get back to them,” said Dutiaume.

“It would be incredibly disappointing and frustrating if we missed out. Our position is not what we wanted, but the the writing isn’t on the wall yet.

“It’s a one-game weekend, we don’t have to worry about travelling back overnight to play again, so it is important to go into Cardiff’s building and perform.”

Flyers also need Nottingham Panthers to do them a favour by rolling over Glasgow Clan in Braehead on Saturday, and perhaps also Sheffield taking the points when the teams meet next weekend to open the door to Fife.

