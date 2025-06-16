Fife Flyers: Season ticket prices unveiled, how they compare to other Scottish clubs

Fife Flyers have launched prices and details of season tickets for the 2025-26 campaign.

The news comes on the back of the first announcement from the club’s new owners with Jamie Russell as head coach, and netminder Shane Owen the first confirmed player.

Flyers fans who want to secure a regular seat for the forthcoming season will have to fork out £599. That covers 33 competitive games at Fife Ice Arena - 27 in the Elite League and six in the Challenge Cup.

The cost matches Glasgow Clan’s price for centre ice seats, and it is significantly lower than Dundee Stars who have set season tickets at £691 - and it saves 20% on a general ticket cost. Concession season tickets come in a £440, and juveniles at £315.

Fife Flyers have unveiled their 2025-26 season ticket prices (Pic: Derek Young)

Existing season ticket holders can renew their passes from 10:00am on Monday, until July 25. The general sale of season tickets starts on Monday, June 23.

Benefits include discount at Flyers’ shop, two ‘Bring A Buddy’ nights, and priority access to games not included in the season ticket package. Fans can also pay via direct debit, but there is a £20 admin fee to set it up.