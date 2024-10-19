Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Flyers hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup were left hanging by a thread after a concerning 7-0 whitewash at the hands of Dundee Stars on Friday night.

The result and performance alarmed fans, and left the team bottom of the table with five points from their opening seven ties. They have five ties left to play, but need to overhaul a four-point gap on Glasgow Clan who occupy the second spot needed to make any progress in the competition.

But the biggest concern is the team’s lack of compete. It has now sustained back to back seven-goal whitewashes in the cup, and shipped 24 goals in its last three ties, finding the net just three times.

Finding a way through it, and back to form, is priority for coach Tom Coolen who handed a debut to new centreman Ryan Foss who landed in town just 24 hours before the game against Stars.

The coach said: “The name of the game is to put the puck in the net. We didn’t - I’m not too happy with it. Stars capitalised on their opportunities and we did not. We gave too many opportunities away and turned the puck over too many teams. That all changes the game.”

Domenico Alberga shone for Stars finishing with stats of 2+3.

The Dundee hosts wasted no time getting on the scoresheet at 1:22. Keanu Yamamoto caused a turnover in the neutral zone, the forward brought the puck into the Flyers' zone where a tic-tac-toe play with Alberga and Tonge beat Shane Owen.

Both teams generated solid scoring opportunities throughout the period, with both goalies being called upon to make crucial saves. However, at 13:31, Dundee struck again to double their lead as Drydn Dow’s shot was deflected home by Brett Gravelle. Flyers came into the second period looking to equalise early, but after generating chances,e Stars rushed into their zone and Cole MacDonald netted. Another rush up the ice saw Alex Tonge’s shot saved, but Ben O’Connor scored off the rebound at 28:02.

After killing two minor penalties, Flyers couldn’t clear their zone and that let Stars make it 5-0 at 34:41. Owen blocked Kameron Kielly’s shot, but Gravelle who slotted the puck into the back of the net. Alberga added two in the final period to take his total to five points on the night as Stars ran out comfortable winners.