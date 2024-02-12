Fife Flyers secure deal with netminder as former blueliner joins Scottish rivals

Dominic Salama in action for Fife Flyers (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

The news came as former defenceman, Stephen Desrocher joined rivals Glasgow Clan just days after being released by coach Tom Coolen.

Desrocher’s departure from the Kirkcaldy club came after a six-week spell on the sidelines with a broken finger sustained in the last shift of a mid-December game against Cardiff Devils. The 28-year old was back in training while on the Injury Reserve (IR) list, but released before making a return to competitive action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salama arrived following the departure of Kevin Lindskoug who was signed to cover for the injured Shane Owen, and who has also ended up with Clan.

The Finnish netminder became the 24th import to ice this season, and he was delighted to secure s spot until the end of the season. It means Flyers will have three netminders on their books, with Andy Little providing back-up as Coolen juggles any healthy scratches on any given game night.

Salama, who has iced in two games, and is expected to be between the puppies for Wednesday’s game in Cardiff, said: “When the opportunity to join the team came, I didn’t hesitate. Everyone here has been super nice and helpful. Kirkcaldy is looking like a perfect fit for me and I feel happy to be here. I’m looking forward to help the team anyway I can.’

Coolen added 'Dominic gives us depth at a vital position. I have seen the quality game he can play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Desrocher has headed west to suit up for Clan who are battling with Flyers for a place in the play-offs. He said: “I'm very excited to be joining the Clan and proud to have signed to a first-class organisation with great fans. I’m looking forward to meeting my team-mates and having a great end to the season with my new club. I enjoyed my time in Fife with the Flyers, but it’s time for a new chapter in my career and I’m happy to be in Glasgow.”

Desrocher made 26 appearances in all competitions for Fife after joining from Italian side HC Merano. Prior to that, was a Kelly Cup winner with Florida Everblades in the ECHL in 2021/22. Desrocher was also a 155th sixth round pick with Toronto Maple Leafs in 2015 .