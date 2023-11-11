Fife Flyers secure huge win over Glasgow Clan in sudden death penalty shoot out

Fife Flyers went to the wire but took both points from a huge road win at Braehead tonight, coming from behind to defeat Glasgow Clan 6-5 after a sudden death penalty shoot out.

They lost the first and second periods, and trailed 5-2 going into the third, but a 3-0 turn around forced this game into overtime, and on to penalty shots with Johan Erikkson sinking the decisive shot. New signing Sean Giles also timed his debut goal to perfect, hitting the net with to tie this game with just 12 seconds left in regular time. The win came exactly one year to the day Fife last triumphed at Braehead - and it halted a six game losing streak.

Brady Poteau opened the scoring for Flyers after minutes, but Nate Kellen had Clan back on level footing after eight minutes to the delight of the capacity crowd.

Robert Lachowicz fired Clan ahead at 11:06 and then added a second just three minutes later to give the west coast side a 3-1 advantage at the first period.

Sean Giles netted his first goal for Fife Flyers in the game at Braehead (Pic: Al Goold)

With just over half an hour played, Jake Bolton scored on the powerplay for 4-1.,leaving Flyers in a deep hole, and Collin Shirley’s response was quickly cancelled out by Gary Haden for 5-2 at the second buzzer.

With Dyson Stevenson and Ryan Harrison both in the bin for roughing, Flyers lit a spark under this game with a powerplay strike from Troy Lajeunesse for 5-3.

With seven minutes remaining, Kyle Osterberg cut the gap to just one goal, and, as the clock wound down, Flyers pulled Owen for an extra skater and the gamble paid off as Giles hit the net with 12 seconds left on the clock.

